Woman and man killed in Johnston County head-on crash
ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) - Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on collision in Johnston County.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a Mazda driven by 55-year-old Issac Carpenter of Wendell, was traveling north on Buffalo Road around 9 p.m.
The Mazda then crossed the center line and collided with a Honda driven by Michael Frizzelle of Zebulon, officials said.
Carpenter, and a passenger in his vehicle, Ashley Koziak of Wendell, died at the scene.
Frizzelle was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers say no charges are pending at this time.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man running for 26 hours at Raleigh park to celebrate sobriety
- Family talks about lightning strike that sparked Zebulon house fire
- Moore County EMS worker dies while leading training for fire department
- Local couple catches 4ft bull shark in the Atchafalaya Basin
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-