Woman and man killed in Johnston County head-on crash

Posted: Jul 21, 2018 12:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2018 06:27 PM EDT

ARCHER LODGE, N.C. (WNCN) - Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on collision in Johnston County. 

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a Mazda driven by 55-year-old Issac Carpenter of Wendell, was traveling north on Buffalo Road around 9 p.m.

The Mazda then crossed the center line and collided with a Honda driven by Michael Frizzelle of Zebulon, officials said.

Carpenter, and a passenger in his vehicle, Ashley Koziak of Wendell, died at the scene. 

Frizzelle was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.  

Troopers say no charges are pending at this time.  

