Upgrade to section of US-70 in Johnston County to improve safety, reduce traffic delays

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– A nearly 5-mile stretch of US Highway 70 is getting an upgrade in Wilson’s Mills.
The $58 million project will start this spring.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the goal is to improve safety and reduce travel delays on US-70.
NCDOT said the improvements will include:
- Construct interchanges at Swift Creek Road and at Wilson’s Mills Road;
- Close road-level intersections and median openings; and
- Add service roads to provide new access to businesses and properties along U.S. 70.
During construction Wilson’s Mills Road will primarily remain open, but Swift Creek Road will close for a year.
That closure is expected to happen mid to late 2022.
