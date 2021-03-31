Upgrade to section of US-70 in Johnston County to improve safety, reduce traffic delays

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN)– A nearly 5-mile stretch of US Highway 70 is getting an upgrade in Wilson’s Mills.

The $58 million project will start this spring.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the goal is to improve safety and reduce travel delays on US-70.

NCDOT said the improvements will include:

Construct interchanges at Swift Creek Road and at Wilson’s Mills Road;

Close road-level intersections and median openings; and

Add service roads to provide new access to businesses and properties along U.S. 70.

During construction Wilson’s Mills Road will primarily remain open, but Swift Creek Road will close for a year.

That closure is expected to happen mid to late 2022.

For more information, click here.