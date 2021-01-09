Deadly vehicle crash involving deputy closes US 301 in Johnston County

MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly vehicle crash involving a Johnston County deputy has closed a key highway in Johnston County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported just after 3:20 p.m. along U.S. 301 near Bagley Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

U.S. 301 is closed in both directions.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that one person was killed in the wreck, which is located between Kenly and Micro.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said that a deputy was involved in the crash, but was not the person who died.

A detour is set up at the scene.

Drivers heading south should turn left onto Bagley Road and follow Bagley Rd for half a mile and turn right to merge onto I-95 South. Continue on I-95 South for 3 miles and take Exit 101 (Pittman) and turn right onto Pittman Road to re-access US-301 South.

Motorists traveling north should turn right onto Pittman Road. Follow Pittman Rd for 3/4 a mile and turn left to merge onto I-95 North. Continue on I-95 North for 6 miles and take Exit 107 (US-301) to re-access US 301 North.

The highway is expected to be clear by 7:30 p.m., the NCDOT reported.