SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 95 southbound was closed in Johnston County late Sunday morning after a vehicle fire.

The highway was closed just after 11:30 a.m. near U.S. 70 near Selma, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The road was closed one mile past Exit 97, which is for U.S. 70. One lane soon reopened but the right lane was still closed in the area between Smithfield and Selma.

Images from the NCDOT showed heavy smoke coming from one vehicle on the right side of the highway.

The NCDOT said the highway was clear around 12:50 p.m.