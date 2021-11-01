Home deemed unsafe after vehicle plows into it near Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle car plowed into a home just outside Benson Monday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at a single-story home along Hunterwood Place, according to Benson officials.

There was a sign from Johnston County on the house marking the home as unsafe.

Late Monday night, a tarp could be seen covering some of the damage from the crash.

Police and EMS were sent to the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Crime scene tape was also up around the home, which appeared to have the most damage near an attached garage area. A CBS 17 crew at the scene observed crime scene tape elsewhere along the street.

The home is located in a neighborhood northeast of Benson, just off U.S. 301 before South Johnston High School.