Homicide investigation spawns from ‘very bad’ crash in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A “very bad” single-vehicle crash that caused a road closure in Clayton has morphed into a homicide investigation, according to town spokesperson Stacy Beard.

A driver ran into a power pole on Shotwell Road, splitting the pole apart.

Live power wires down around the car prevented first responders from getting close enough to get the person, who is a man in his 20s, out of the vehicle. They were able to get close enough to determine the person had died and had a wound not consistent with a car accident, Beard said.

The incident has Shotwell Road shutdown between U.S. Highway 70 and Cameron Way. The road closure is expected to last for a few hours.

About 30 nearby homes and businesses were left without power due to the crash. Duke Energy expects to have the power restored by 1 a.m. Friday, Beard said.

Police have no information on a possible suspect. They’re asking anyone who saw the vehicle or anything else around 7:50 p.m. Thursday near the La Cocina restaurant parking lot to call 911 and ask to speak with the Clayton police.

