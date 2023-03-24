WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man carrying a gun and wearing a tactical raid vest entered his child’s school in Johnston County on Friday morning, deputies said.

The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. when Nathan James Bailey, 34, entered the Dixon Road Elementary School campus, according to a news release from Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

In addition to the gun and vest, Bailey was wearing a badge on the vest, the news release said.

The gun, vest and badge seized by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Photo Courtesy: Johnston County Sheriff’s Office

“School staff immediately recognized Mr. Bailey as a parent as he passed through the weapons detection system. Mr. Bailey was ordered by school staff to leave the building with the firearm,” Caldwell said in the release.

School workers immediately notified deputies about the matter.

Bailey was gone before deputies arrived at the campus, Caldwell said. Bailey later came to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office headquarters after he learned deputies wanted to speak with him.

Bailey was charged with felony possession of a firearm on educational property and misdemeanor impersonation of a law enforcement officer, the news release said.

Deputies seized the gun, tactical vest and badge, Caldwell said. The badge appears to say “Private Investigator” on the front.

Bailey is currently being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $12,000 bond.

“Dixon Road Elementary School does not currently have an assigned school resource officer on site. Investigators through their investigation confirmed Mr. Bailey is not a law enforcement officer or a licensed private investigator,” the news release said.