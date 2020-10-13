Vice President Pence visiting Selma on Friday

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Selma on Friday, a day after President Trump makes a visit to Greenville.

The campaign event is set to take place at The Farm at 95. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and close at 1 p.m.

Pence is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m.

The vice president last appeared in North Carolina back in September where he appeared at an anti-abortion event.

