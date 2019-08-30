VIDEO: Serial pizza thief on the loose in Clayton, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police are asking for help with catching a serial pizza thief, according to a Friday news release.

Security video shows a person slinking out of the bushes to go rob a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. The incident happened Wednesday at about 11:20 p.m. on E. Webber Lane, the release said.

“The suspect snuck up as the driver was at the door, showed a handgun, demanded the pizzas, took them, and then ran off into the woods toward the neighborhood’s walking trails,” the release said.

Detectives learned that Papa John’s delivery drivers in Clayton had also been hit by a thief three times in the last three weeks. However, no gun was reported in those incidents, police said.

Those earlier incidents weren’t reported to police.

The suspect is described as being between 16 and 21 years old, about 6 feet tall and 140 pounds, skinny, and possible short or medium braids. He wore a homemade mask cut from cloth and wasn’t wearing shoes in some incidents, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Miller at 919-553-4611 or email jmiller@townofclayton.org.

