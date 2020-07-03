Virtual concert highlights Town of Clayton’s revised 4th of July plans

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Clayton, for the first time in 40 years, will not host its annual Fourth of July celebration, according to a news release from spokesperson Stacy Beard.

Instead, Clayton will broadcast a virtual concert from the town’s performing arts center. The Malpass Brothers, a band from Goldsboro, will headline the event, which begins Saturday at 7 p.m.

“All around us we are seeing amazing examples of creativity and adaptability – from businesses, to our town staff, to individual community members showing support for each other in these difficult times,” said Mayor Jody McLeod. “I know the dedicated volunteers with the Clayton Community Recreational Foundation wanted to find a way to make this favorite family event happen.

McLeod also said officials with Johnston County Emergency Services, the Clayton Police Department, Clayton Fire Department, and Clayton Parks and Recreation all agreed the usual celebration wasn’t feasible for this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Clayton Rotary Club is also planning a tribute called Flags for Heroes. The initiative will feature a display of large American flags near the grassy field and pond on NC-42, Beard said.

