Walmart shoplifter spits on, injures Johnston County deputies, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County deputy was injured and another was spat on during a shoplifting arrest at a Walmart on Tuesday, deputies said.
The incident was reported as a shoplifting call at the Walmart on N.C. 42 near Interstate 40, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
The suspect had stolen a $20 and was spotted by the first deputy who arrived. That deputy approached the suspect who reached into his pocket and “threatened” the deputy, Caldwell said.
A fight between the pair ensued and the deputy injured a hand during the fight, Caldwell said. A second deputy arrived to help. The suspect then spat in that deputy’s face.
Daniel Medlin, 39, of Garner was charged with felony assault on law enforcement officer causing injury, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting arrest and shoplifting.
