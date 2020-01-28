1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in 4-car crash in Cary Woman shot while inside car in Rocky Mount, police say
Live Now
CBS 17 News at 6

Walmart shoplifter spits on, injures Johnston County deputies, officials say

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Medlin and a file photo of a Walmart.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County deputy was injured and another was spat on during a shoplifting arrest at a Walmart on Tuesday, deputies said.

The incident was reported as a shoplifting call at the Walmart on N.C. 42 near Interstate 40, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

The suspect had stolen a $20 and was spotted by the first deputy who arrived. That deputy approached the suspect who reached into his pocket and “threatened” the deputy, Caldwell said.

A fight between the pair ensued and the deputy injured a hand during the fight, Caldwell said. A second deputy arrived to help. The suspect then spat in that deputy’s face.

Daniel Medlin, 39, of Garner was charged with felony assault on law enforcement officer causing injury, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss