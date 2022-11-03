CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton Police are searching for the suspect who they believe is responsible for a shooting early Thursday morning.

On Thursday shortly before 5 a.m., Clayton Police responded to a shots fired call at the Circle K convenience store located at 10081 U.S. 70 West Business, near Food Lion.

After arriving, officers found a store clerk locked in a bathroom and discovered shattered windows in the convenience store as well as shattered glass from the storefronts of Food Lion and Queen Nails and Spa.

Police said employees were inside the Food Lion during the shooting. Investigators found several shell casings in the Circle K parking lot and the parking lot of the shopping center behind the store.

After interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video, police determined two people began arguing in the store and moved to the parking lot. One of the subjects got into a grey Toyota Avalon and left the parking lot following white Nissan SUV.

Another person in a black Dodge Challenger began exchanging gunfire with the people operating the Toyota Avalon. One of the subjects in the Toyota Avalon, Marquise LeShawn Taylor, was shot in the leg.

Police said several rounds were fired between the two vehicles as they followed each other through the parking lot.

Police obtained arrest warrants on Reginald Derrell Sanders Jr. for two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and structure, and damage to property. Sanders is not in custody and is wanted by police.

Police said additional charges against others are expected.