Warning issued for Johnston County as minor flooding forecasted for Wednesday

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Smithfield starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting until further notice, according to a notice on Monday.

As of 9:15 p.m. Monday, the Neuse River in Smithfield was measured at 14.1 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet. The National Weather Service forecasts minor flooding, it said.

“The river is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday early afternoon and continue to rise to near 15.1 feet by Wednesday evening,” the NWS notice said.

Flooding begins along the Neuse riverwalk.

