West Clayton Elementary closed for 2nd day in a row due to campus water outage

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton elementary school will be closed for the second day in a row after work crews were unable to fix a water issue on Thursday, Johnston County Public Schools announced Friday.

West Clayton Elementary School will be closed for all students on Friday due to a water outage on campus.

According to executive director of communications Caitlin Furr, the district’s “facilities team and contractors worked diligently throughout the day Thursday and through the night to resolve the issue in hopes for a normal school day today.”

Furr went on to say that, despite the hard work, “the school is still without water to the majority of the building and is not a conducive setting for learning.”

The notice was sent to parents just after 5 a.m., several hours before the school day was set to begin.

“It’s typically not our practice to inform our families of school closures with late notice – unless it is an emergency situation,” Furr said.