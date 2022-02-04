What were the most popular baby names in Johnston County in 2021?

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Have you ever wondered what the most popular names are in a specific county? Well, some folks in Johnston County have you covered as they released a list of their most popular baby names from 2021.

Liam and Lucas tied as the most popular boy names with 13 newborns each being given the name. On the girls’ side, 11 children were named Olivia, earning it the top spot.

Girls:

Olivia – 11

Riley – 8

Sophia – 8

Ava – 7

Camila – 7

Emma – 6

Isabella – 6

Naomi – 6

Amelia – 5

Carolina – 5

Boy:

Liam – 13

Lucas – 13

Wyatt – 10

Waylon – 9

Ian – 8

Jackson – 8

Mason – 8

Dylan – 7

Mateo – 7

Maverick – 7

In all, 1,859 babies were born — the most out of the last 10 years of data provided. The information was compiled by Craig Olive, the county Register of Deeds.

There were also 1,781 deaths in Johnston County in 2021 — a record for the last 10 years, according to county data.

“There has been a continual increase in vital records for our county over the past 10 years as we continue (to) welcome new residents,” Olive said.