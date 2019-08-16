Widespread storm damage reported in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Johnston County have been dealing with significant damage due to weather Thursday.

Reports earlier in the day said more than 40 trees were down and multiple power lines had come down. As a result, many in the Benson area were without power.

Businesses in the area were also damaged, leaving some without roofs, among other measures of damage.

Benson storm damage (CBS 17)

Storm damage in Benson (CBS 17)

Storm damage in Benson on S. Railroad Street and S. Wall Street (CBS 17)

Crews work to restore power in Benson (CBS 17)

“I’m just glad everyone is OK, that’s the main thing. That’s really the main thing, but we’re just going to press on,” said Shane Daughtry, owner of Precision Transmission and Automotive.

Daughtry’s building was damaged during the storm and the roof was ripped off and the windows blown out. Cars in his parking lot also had windows broken.

“This was likely a thunderstorm downburst and not a tornado, but the winds still were likely greater than 60 mph” said CBS 17 chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein. “The National Weather Service in Raleigh will work with emergency officials in Johnston county Friday morning to determine whether or not the damage is worth investigating further.”

Fallen trees on vehicles were also reported, including one at the intersection of South Lincoln Street and West Woodall Street.

Nicole Ryals, who lives on Parrish Drive, was watching TV with her family when the storm came through.

“It was like something out of a movie,” she said. “It was just a cloud of nothing but rain. Things were flying left to right. You couldn’t see two feet in front of you. It felt like you were living in legit ‘Twister.'”

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across central North Carolina Thursday evening after pop-up storms hit our area.

