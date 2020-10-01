Wife of Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a Clayton firefighter has died from complications of COVID-19, the Town announced Thursday.

Alison Michaud Vessie, 53, a cancer survivor, mother and real estate agent died Monday morning, according to Stacy Beard with the Town of Clayton.

On Monday, Clayton honored fallen firefighter Jason Dean with a day of remembrance. Dean, a deputy fire chief, died after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Town officials say Vessie died on the same day the town honored Dean.

“Just as the procession for Deputy Chief Jason Dean was making its way down Main Street, Alison lost her fight against this terrible virus. She had been cared for by the great team at Johnston Health in Smithfield for the last month,” Beard said in a release.

Beard says Vessie spent 15 years as a social worker and worked as a real estate agent in Clayton. She was also a certified pastry chef and owned her own bakery, The Plain Jane Baking Company. This venture started in New York, but she also operated at the NC State Farmer’s Market for many years.

Vessie also volunteered at food pantries and animal rescue organizations, and was an advocate for animal rescue. She rescued 3 dogs of her own and helped her daughter rescue a street dog from Guatemala, and she was an HTR Animal Agent for Rescue Ur Forever Friend (RUFF) donating a portion of each of her commission checks to animal rescue.

Here’s a statement from Vessie’s family:

In honor of Alison, understand that this pandemic is not an issue of politics but one of public health and protecting each other. Please continue to wear masks, socially distance, and wash your hands frequently. Alison Vessie’s family

“This family has seen how miserable COVID is to live through – in this case proving even more formidable than cancer – and they just don’t want anyone else to experience the suffering and pain that Alison and their family have gone through,” Beard said.