RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman who played the lottery won this one for the Gipper.

Now she’s nearly $150,000 richer.

North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday said Colette Owens hit a Cash 5 jackpot worth $147,894 over the weekend.

She said she has wanted to go to a Notre Dame football game for years.

“It’s one of those things on the bucket list we’ve always wanted to do,” Owens said.

She bought her $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket for the Friday drawing online, then found out she was a winner at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she checked the email on her phone.

“I just looked at it and looked at it,” she recalled. “I was shocked.”

She collected her prize Monday, and after taxes she took home $105,375.

Owens says they also plan to pay some bills and pay off the golf cart they bought.