CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 63-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Clayton on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from Clayton Police Chief Greg Tart, officers responded to a crash that happened around 2:45 p.m. on U.S. 70 Business and Financial Drive.

Before the crash, A 17-year-old male driver was traveling in the left lane of the eastbound side in a 2005 Toyota Camry when several witnesses reported seeing his vehicle and a black Dodge Ram truck driving in an aggressive manner at a high speed, police say.

Witnesses told investigators the teen’s Camry collided with a 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by 63-year-old Joan Ann Drake of Clayton. Police say Drake’s SUV then flipped and struck a 2023 Honda CRV vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Ashley Alexis Roark, on Financial Drive.

Drake was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

The 17-year-old driver was taken by EMS to WakeMed before being taken to WakeMed Pediatrics due to a cut to his hand.

The black Dodge Ram truck did not crash, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and reconstruct the accident.

Charges are pending after the investigation is complete.