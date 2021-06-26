Woman dies after firefighters pull her from burning Smithfield home

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was pulled from a burning home in Smithfield early Saturday, fire officials say.

The blaze was reported around 1:50 a.m. in one half of a one-story duplex along North Sussex Drive, according to Jeremey Daughtry, Smithfield assistant fire chief.

When fire crews arrived, flames were already coming out of one window, Daughtry said.

While crews were trying to put out the fire, other firefighters went inside the home to try to rescue a woman, according to Daughtry.

A 57-year-old woman who lived at the home was brought out, but died, Daughtry said.

Two adults managed to escape.

Four fire departments were at the scene with between 35 and 40 total firefighters. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

No one else was injured.

Daughtry said the cause of the fire is under investigation.