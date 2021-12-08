Woman dies after she’s hit by vehicle just outside Benson, officials say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was hit by a car just outside the Johnston County town of Benson Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. north of the town along N.C. 50, according to a news release from Benson town officials.

The 50-year-old woman from Benson was walking in the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle headed north along N.C. 50, the news release said.

The woman died at the scene, which is near and Benson Hardee Road.

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers,” the news release said.

The incident is still under investigation, officials said.

No other information was released.