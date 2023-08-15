SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate who was in the Johnston County Jail.

On Tuesday morning, jail staff became aware of a “medical emergency” involving an inmate named Kelly Naumann, 45, of the Angier area, according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staffers called 911 and EMS arrived and took Naumann from the scene. Before arriving at the hospital in the ambulance, Naumann was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the news release said.

Naumann was arrested on August 8 for a probation violation involving a felony, according to her jail information.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell in consultation with Johnston County District Attorney, Susan Doyle notified the SBI.