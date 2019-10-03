2 injured in head-on wrong-way crash on I-95 in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95 near Cummins Drive and slammed into a tractor-trailer head-on.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m., when a female driving a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on I-95 and struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

The woman was transported to WakeMed in Raleigh with unknown injuries

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to a local hospital in Johnston County with minor injuries.

The road is clear.

No charges have been filed at this time.

