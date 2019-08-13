Woman shot, seriously injured overnight in Johnston County

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman shot overnight in Johnston County is in serious condition at WakeMed, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the 800-block of Jada Allen Road in reference to a shooting and found a woman there who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Betsy Johnson Memorial and then transferred to WakeMed for further treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

According to officials, the suspect has been identified, located and is being questioned. The suspect is not currently in custody, though.

The shooting remains under investigation.

