SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman underwent surgery after she was wounded by gunfire during a shootout outside a Smithfield nightclub early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. when officers were called to Johnston Medical Center Smithfield about a shooting, according to a news release from the Smithfield Police Department.

A 27-year-old woman was dropped off at the hospital by acquaintances to receive treatment for a gunshot wound, the news release said.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered that a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Wash House at 1331 N. Brightleaf Blvd. in Smithfield, the news release said.

Detectives were able to determine that the victim was injured during a shootout between two groups leaving the Diamond District Night Club at 1688 S. Pollock St. about 300 feet away, the release said.

The injured woman was in stable condition later Saturday, police said.

No other information was released.