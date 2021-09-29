Woman walking on road near Clayton hit by SUV, killed, NC Highway Patrol says

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was walking on a road close to the Wake-Johnston County line near Clayton was hit by an SUV and killed on Wednesday morning, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper.

EMS, the fire crews and highway patrol troopers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. saying that a woman had been hit by an SUV in the 3600-block of E. Garner Road near La Varra Drive.

According to a trooper who spoke with CBS 17, a man was driving eastbound on E. Garner Road at the same time the woman was walking eastbound on the road and it “appear[ed] that she was in the roadway when she was struck” by the SUV.

The trooper said he believed an employee at a nearby bar was the one who called in the collision and that people nearby immediately went to help the woman.

“Prior to our arrival, there were two individuals on scene who gave first aid before EMS arrived. EMS arrived with fire and transported her to [WakeMed] where she was pronounced dead at the hospital,” he said.

The driver of the white SUV that hit the woman stayed at the scene, the trooper said. As of now, the man is not facing any charges but the crash is still under investigation and charges could be forthcoming.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.