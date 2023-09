SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department is looking for a woman wanted in connection to check fraud.

According to the police, the woman is wanted in connection to frauds committed at KS Bank in Selma.

(Selma Police Department)

They also believe she is connected to several other check frauds throughout Johnston County.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to contact Sgt. J. Vause at the Selma Police Department at (919) 965-8189 ext. 2005. Tips can be left anonymously.