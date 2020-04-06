Woman who moved dad from Clayton nursing home says it was ‘unsanitary even before the quarantine’

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One man died after contracting COVID-19 while living at Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in what the Johnston County Health Department is calling an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility.

When her father needed to be moved into a nursing facility Paula Radford Bowen says there was only one place he wanted to be.

“My dad was insistent on going to Springbrook,” said Bowen.

While she tried to keep a positive outlook, Bowen says she documented issues at the facility from the very beginning of her father’s time at Springbrook.



“His roommate had feces all over his bed, the floor, and the bathroom,” said Bowen. “Dad couldn’t get up to go into the bathroom because of the horribleness of it.”

After just over a month, Bowen made the call to remove her dad from Springbrook after learning of a COVID-19 outbreak.



“It was unsanitary even before the quarantine set in,” said Bowen. “I worried, and didn’t want him there, because it had been bad with me there. I can only imagine what it was without me.”

Bowen moved her father out Sunday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website, Springbrook has been cited for deficiencies six times since 2016.



“They had one (certified nurse practitioner) per 60 patients last night,” said Bowen. “There’s no way one person can cover 60 people. That’s very concerning.”

State law requires one person per eight residents on the day shift, and one person per 10 residents on the night shift.

CBS 17 reached out to both Springbrook and the Johnston County Health Department to find out what’s being done inside the facility, but to this point, they haven’t responded.



“I don’t care if I go bankrupt keeping him here or anywhere else, but I believe the state needs to step in,” said Bowen.

In a statement provided to CBS17, an attorney for Springbrook’s parent company says the facility acquired 74 COVID-19 tests.

The statement goes on to say the foremost goal of Springbrook is to provide for and protect their residents, staff, and community.

