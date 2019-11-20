Wooden structure collapses on student, staff member at Princeton Middle/High Schools

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – A wooden structure collapsed Wednesday on top of a student and staff member at Princeton Middle/High Schools, officials.
Johnston County Schools said an agricultural shed was being cleaned out when the collapse happened.
Both were transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the school system said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.
