Wooden structure collapses on student, staff member at Princeton Middle/High Schools
PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – A wooden structure collapsed Wednesday on top of a student and staff member at Princeton Middle/High Schools, officials.

Johnston County Schools said an agricultural shed was being cleaned out when the collapse happened.

Both were transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the school system said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

