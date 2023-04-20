SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck at the intersection of Hospital Road and Turner Drive caused a power outage in Smithfield on Thursday, the town tweeted shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to the town, areas affected include Hospital Road, a large portion of Brightleaf Boulevard, and the Outlet Center.

Crews are now at the scene and estimate the time of power restoration to be approximately four hours.

A representative for UNC Health Johnston, which is in the area of Hospital Road, told CBS 17 the facility had not been affected by the outage.