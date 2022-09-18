PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man from Jacksonville died in a single-vehicle crash in Johnston County early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported at 2:50 a.m. along U.S. 70 eastbound near Luby Smith Road, which is a mile southeast of Princeton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling along U.S. 70 when the truck went off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert, officials said.

The truck then went airborne and landed upside down on its roof.

Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, who was the only person in the truck, died, the highway patrol said.

No other information was available Sunday evening.