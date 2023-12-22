SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man has been charged with murder after his father’s ex-girlfriend died of stab wounds following an altercation, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Johnston County deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 39 and Little Divine Road in Selma around 11:44 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, deputies discovered that 40-year-old Maria Frias McCann of Zebulon had been stabbed. Emergency responders transported McCann to WakeMed in Raleigh, where the sheriff’s office said she eventually died from her injuries.

Among the people on scene when deputies responded was 20-year-old Cody Austin Klein, also of Zebulon. After investigating, deputies determined “Klein had gotten into an argument with McCan which turned physical, resulting in Klein stabbing McCann multiple times.”

Investigators also discovered McCann was the ex-girlfriend of Klein’s dad, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Klein was taken into custody and initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. That charge was upgraded to first degree murder after McCann died, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, Klein is currently being held in the Johnston County Detention Center without bond.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said that though the investigation remains ongoing, no other arrests are anticipated at this time.