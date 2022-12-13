ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer was injured Monday night after he was dragged by a vehicle and his firearm went off while trying to apprehend a suspect.

Around 9:40 p.m., Zebulon Officer Colby James checked in on a suspicious vehicle at Zebulon Community Park at 401 S. Arendell Ave., police said.

Through the course of questioning, James determined that the suspect, Deserie Ann Byrum, 51, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County for flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, fail to heed for lights and siren, and expired registration.

James told Byrum that she was under arrest and asked her to step out of her car. Byrum put the white Lexus in drive and pressed the gas pedal, dragging James, according to police.

In just seconds, the car left paved driveway and traveled into the wooded playground, pinning James in the door jam. James drew his issued firearm from his holster, while being dragged, police said.

The firearm discharged as the vehicle struck trees and shrubs. James sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the left upper arm.

James fell from the car as Byrum continued to leave. Other officers on scene administered a tourniquet and care until Zebulon Fire and Wake County EMS arrived. James was transported to Wake Med and treated, then released early Tuesday morning.

Byrum’s white Lexus was found a short time later in Johnston County by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A chase ensued, and spike strips were deployed, police said.

Through their joint efforts, Byrum was taken into custody in Johnston County and turned over to the Zebulon Police Department.

Police have charged Byrum with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, damage to property, and careless and reckless driving.

Zebulon officers served Johnston County warrants for flee to elude arrest and damage to property related to the earlier chase. The Randolph County warrant was served, as well.