SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Smithfield police detective has been fired for violating the town’s standards of conduct, detrimental personal conduct, and misuse of police equipment.

Ronald Johnson received a termination letter from Town Manager Michael Scott on Friday.

In the letter, Scott stated that Johnson was being let go for violations of a section of the town’s handbook and a section of the police department’s general orders.

He also stated that Johnson was being terminated for detrimental personal conduct in relation to a no-contact order and for use of police equipment for non-police matters.

Smithfield police placed Johnson on administration leave in July and an internal investigation was launched.

Earlier this month, Johnson admitted to sending inappropriate texts of a sexual nature about a female school employee.

Johnson has until Friday to let the county know if he would like to proceed with a name-clearing hearing related to his firing.

Johnson is also a member of the Johnston County School Board which censured him earlier this month over allegations that he secretly recorded a discussion among board members during a closed session in which administrator salaries were talked about.

Another allegation that led to Johnson’s censure was that he had “asked a JCPS school principal to modify the school assignments of two special education students as a personal favor.”