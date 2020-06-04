Judge denies Bernie Madoff’s request to be released from prison in NC

NEW YORK, N.C. (WNCN) – A federal judge has denied Bernie Madoff’s request for a “compassionate release” from prison, the New York Times reports.

On Thursday, U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin rejected Madoff’s request that was made claiming he is terminally ill.

Bloomberg News said 520 of Madoff’s victims wrote to the court concerning the request – 96 percent said he shouldn’t be released.

Chin said he wanted Madoff to “live out the rest of his life in prison…Nothing has happened in the 11 years since to change my thinking,” according to the New York Times.

The 82-year-old is currently serving time at the federal prison in Butner.

This story will be updated.