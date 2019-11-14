Judge rules in favor of removing Confederate from front of Chatham County courthouse

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the controversial Confederate statue in front of the Chatham County courthouse can come down.

This comes after several weeks of protests have erupted in Pittsboro over as different groups argue about whether or not the statue should remain in front of the courthouse.

Some argued that the statue represented dark time in American history and they wanted to see the statue removed.

However, others claim that the Confederate statue is a memorial for those who died during the war and it should not be removed.

Chatham County commissioners voted in August to have the statue removed.

The Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sued the county in an effort to stop it. However, a judge denied that motion on Wednesday, which means that the statue can come down any day.

No one with Chatham County would speak on Wednesday.

However, county officials did say in a statement that they are pleased with the decision and there are making plans to remove the statue and preserve it.

Not everyone is happy about the decision by the judge.

“I’m just highly upset. You’re doing nothing but destroying history,” said Pittsboro resident Robert Butler. “It will definitely hurt. I mean, it hurts already.”

Butler said he hates to see this piece of history go and he won’t stop fighting for his Confederate heritage.

“It’s a Confederate memorial to our dead soldiers who fought and died,” Butler said. “It’s southern heritage. Why does anyone want to destroy history? What’s going to be next? Is it going to be our American flag next? Is it going to be our crosses on our church next? We’re tired of it.”

The next court hearing for this case is Dec. 2, but it’s possible the statue could be removed before then.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now