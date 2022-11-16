ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A motel that the City of Roxboro said has been a haven of “years of violence, drug sales, and death investigations” has been designated as a nuisance.

On Oct. 25, Person County Superior Court Judge Cindy Sturgis signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against Padmavati 2021 Inc., Harmanbhai and Shakuntlaben Patel, the property owners of Timberland Motel at 720 North Madison Blvd., according to a news release from the city.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community, the city stated.

This judgment concludes a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the Roxboro Police Department on behalf of the state.

“This lawsuit and subsequent judgment should provide much-needed relief for the City of Roxboro. For too long, this motel earned a reputation as a haven for criminal activity. I encourage all other hotel owners and landlords to carefully screen who they allow to stay on their properties. The Roxboro Police Department will be vigilant with our efforts to curb criminal activity, regardless of where it occurs in the city or who it involves,” Police Chief David L. Hess said.

This judgment permanently prohibits the property owners from operating or maintaining a public nuisance at this location, or anywhere within the jurisdiction of the state.

Under the terms of the judgment, the property may never be used for illegal purposes. It also imposes a more thorough guest-screening process, limits access to the property to only bonafide guests, and trespasses all unwelcome guests.

If the property owner does not follow the conditions in the agreement, the property could be subject to forfeiture, the release stated.

The Timberland Restaurant is not included in this court order since the restaurant and hotel are owned and operated by separate entities. A portion of the agreement required various inspections of the motel within 30-days of the consent judgement.

During the inspection, officials discovered the new operator, Padmavati, failed to obtain proper permits resulting in the motel’s ordered closure until the permits are obtained. The permit process is expected to be completed within 90-days.

Until the proper permits are obtained, Padmavati is prohibited from renting rooms or operating the business. Officials say any violation of the judgement could result in forfeiture of the property.

The community can expect to see increased police presence on the property to ensure compliance with the provisions of the order, the city said.