RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s Juniper Level Botanic Garden is open to the public this weekend.

The garden is open for “self-guided tours, plant purchases, and free gardening walks and talks with the experts,” according to officials.

The garden is open to visitors this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee, according to a release.

“On Open Garden days at 10 AM and 2 PM, we offer our visitors a brief Gardening Unplugged walk and talk with an expert focusing on specific areas of interest or concern in the garden,” said Tony Avent, founder and proprietor. “This series is free, part of our educational outreach, and no reservations are required.”

