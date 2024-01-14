ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with the death of a Roanoke Rapids mother — who officials originally thought committed suicide after Thanksgiving last year, police said.

Brittany Reneé Smith, 30, who left behind four daughters, was found at a Roanoke Rapids home on November 26, 2023, according to a news release from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

The call to the home was about a “possible suicide,” and when officers arrived they found Smith “had sustained a single fatal gunshot wound,” police said.

At the time of Smith’s death, two men were also in the home, police said.

“During the crime scene examination, several critical pieces of evidence related to the death of Smith were recovered,” police said on Jan. 5 when they announced two men — including Smith’s boyfriend were wanted. “Furthermore, during a medical examiner’s examination, information supported the conclusion that Smith’s death was not a suicide.”

Her boyfriend, Demonte Saquan Johnson, 30, of Roanoke Rapids, and Patrick Lequan Banks, 27, of Roanoke Rapids were both in the home with Smith when she died, according to police.

On January 5, police said Johnson was wanted on a charge of second-degree murder while Banks was sought on charges of felony obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact.

Thanks to a tip Saturday, Roanoke Rapids police said they learned the wanted pair were at a home near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and 10th Street.

“Law enforcement quickly acted on the information which led to the location and capture of the two wanted men,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Police said they hoped the arrests would comfort Smith’s family in some way.

“We hope this gives Brittany Smith’s family and friends some solace. Today is the beginning of ‘Justice for Brittany’,” officers said in the Saturday news release.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped in the arrest Saturday.

Johnson and Banks are in the Halifax County Detention Center with no bond.