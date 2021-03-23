Deputies: Juvenile, 2 others arrested, 4th sought after Edgecombe County shootout

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested, and deputies are looking for others after a shootout Monday in Edgecombe County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a wreck followed by reports of shots fired near Wiggins Crossroad, which is around N.C. 111/1225 and Davistown-Mercer Road. Deputies arrived to find a car in a ditch, on fire, and a person who had been shot multiple times, a news release said.

Deputies were able to stabilize the victim’s wounds until EMS arrived.

Investigators determined that two groups of people exchanged gunfire near the scene of the wreck. A juvenile involved was shot multiple times, the release said.

Kenlan Moore, Shigreggernal Higgs, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested. Charges are pending for another juvenile. Warrants have been issued for Daymond McDowell, who may be between Macclesfield and Durham, the release said.

Shigreggernal Higgs. (Courtesy of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Kenlan Moore. (Courtesy of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Daymond McDowell. (Courtesy of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Moore and Higgs were charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder and injury to personal property. Both were denied bond.

McDowell, who has not yet been arrested, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone who may know where McDowell is or has any other information on the case is asked to contact Edgecombe Communications at 252-641-7911.