SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Lee County said they have determined who made several school threats over the last few weeks — including one Tuesday.

The latest threat was at Lee County High School, according to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies working along with the school system were able to identify a student who was responsible for Tuesday’s threats.

“Investigators also identified this same student as being responsible for the threats that have been reported throughout the months of March and April,” the news release said.

One of the threats was made specifically against a School Resource Officer, deputies also said.

A juvenile petition was filed against a student for the threats, the news release said.

Six counts of communicating threats of mass violence on an educational property and one count of communicating threats related to the threat of the School Resource Officer were filed.

No other information was released.