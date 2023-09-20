RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile suspect was arrested on Tuesdayon charges stemming from a weapon-related offense that happened in Hoke County back in January.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a mobile home near the 100 block of Shady Tree Drive in Raeford on Jan. 13 in an attempt to apprehend a fugitive. While approaching the home, law enforcement saw three people fleeing from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

One juvenile, who was armed with an AR-15-style rifle that had been altered to make it shorter in length, was immediately taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office. The other two people, including one also armed with a handgun, were taken into custody a short time later on the property of Bayonet Golf Course, deputies said.

One of the suspects was identified as 18-year-old Elijah Ravenell of Raeford, who was charged with resisting a public officer and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He’s currently being held at the Hoke County Detention Center. The other suspect was a juvenile, deputies said.

On Tuesday, the third suspect, a juvenile, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and resisting a public officer. A secured custody order was issued for the juvenile, who was been placed in the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Center in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges and arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said.