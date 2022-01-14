Juvenile dies after shots fired into home in Hoke County, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile died when shots were fired into a home in Hoke County Friday, deputies say.

The incident was reported in the 140 block of Nevada Street, which is just off Plank Road between Raeford and Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The call was about a shooting into an occupied home, officials said just before 8 p.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive juvenile, that was later pronounced deceased,” the news release said.

Others inside the home were not injured.

An investigation was underway Friday night, deputies said. No other information was released.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective M. Chavis, (910) 875-5111.