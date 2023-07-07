HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth person wanted in a May murder has been arrested.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities found and arrested a juvenile at a location in Rocky Mount, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

The juvenile was wanted for first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Quincy Mills, of Hollister, on May 12 on Evans Farm Road outside of Hollister.

The juvenile was taken into custody and placed in the Halifax County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Sheriff’s detectives, with help from Rocky Mount police, had already arrested Eric Devon Hinton Jr., 21, and Devonte Montrell Sykes, 19, both of Rocky Mount.

On June 13, Zakevion Jaques Hilliard, 19, of Hollister, turned himself in to authorities.

The three are also charged with first-degree murder and are in the Halifax County Jail without bond.