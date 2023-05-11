ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Every dog has its day.

In the case of Bucky, a K-9 with the Rocky Mount Police Department, the saying came true for him on Wednesday.

At 10:16 a.m. on Wednesday, Rocky Mount officers responded to a robbery call in the 700 block of West Raleigh Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a 17-year-old suspect assaulted a man who was working as a vendor at the store and stole a gun from him, police said.

K-9 Officer Strickland and his partner, Bucky, arrived and conducted a track that led officers to 903 Burton St. where they were able to catch the teen suspect, police said.

The gun was recovered, and the teen was taken to a juvenile detention center pending his court date. The victim in this case sustained minor injuries during the assault.