NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Texas man was busted with more than 25 pounds of cocaine after he was caught speeding along Interstate 95 in Nash County on Friday, according to deputies.

The incident took place along the southbound lanes of I-95 when a deputy spotted a black Acura TL traveling over the speed limit, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled over the driver near the 136 mile marker and a K-9 was brought to the scene, the news release said.

K-9 Keiser then “indicated positive to the presence of narcotics,” deputies said in the release.

Deputies with the seized drugs. Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Keiser with the seized drugs. Photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then searched the Acura and found 12 kilograms (26.4 pounds) of cocaine inside the car, officials said.

Alejandro Amador, 36, of Houston, was taken into custody, deputies said.

Amador was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle to transport a controlled substance.

He was issued a $1.5 million secured bond and is being held in the Nash County Detention Center.