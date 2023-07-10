Deputy G. Martin along with K-9 Loki in photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman was busted for meth after deputies said she dropped a syringe while getting out of her car for a traffic infraction, deputies say.

The incident was reported Sunday around 9 p.m. when deputies stopped a car for a “passing violation” near the intersection of South Zoo and Sam Powell Dairy roads near Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy asked the driver, Wendy Rose, to get out of the car, the news release said.

“While exiting the vehicle, Rose dropped a syringe onto the ground,” deputies said in the news release.

The deputy and K-9 Loki then searched the car. K-9 Loki had “a positive alert for narcotics,” which led to a search of the car.

Deputies then found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

Rose, 31, of Enfield was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unsafe passing on a yellow line.

She was held on a $2,500 secured bond.