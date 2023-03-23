RICH SQUARE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men were found by a K-9 and arrested in Northampton County after a shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday night shortly after 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting outside of Rich Square. Deputies learned that one man was shot and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, deputies learned that a vehicle with other people drove by the home and began shooting.

Deputies said the suspect ran from the vehicle when law enforcement began to approach them. The suspect vehicle was later found in the Rich Square area disabled.

Officers and K-9 Thor searched the area and found three men hiding in an unoccupied vehicle at a property nearby.

Officers and the K-9 continued searching the area and found an AK-47 rifle, cell phone and AR-15 rifle.

Items found by deputies. (Northampton County Sheriff’s Office)

The following men were charged with:

Malik Adams, 27 – one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of going armed to the terror of the public.

Jamarion Gilliam, 21- one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count of going armed to the terror of the public.

Amun-tehu Serkh Erat Benu, 24 – one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property and one count going armed to the terror of the public.

All three men received a $300,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Thursday.