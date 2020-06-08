Kenly town manager arrested on sexual battery charge

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Kenly’s town manager was indicted and arrested Friday on a sexual battery charge.
Town Manager Michael Douglas was indicted on June 1 on a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery.
Officials tell CBS 17 that Douglas turned himself in and was later released on an unsecured bond.
