Kick off summer with drive-thru fair food days at the State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Get ready to kick off the summer with some fair favorites!

For two weekends, you can get select fair food in a drive-thru setting at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

The drive-thru will be May 22, 23, 24 and 25 for the first weekend, then again on May 29, 30 and 31. Hours are from 12 to 8 p.m. and only cash will be accepted.

To enter the line, go through the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. In order to maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle and a server will come to you, N.C. State Fair officials said.

On the menu: